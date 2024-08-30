América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,312 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 11,826 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 448.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMX shares. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on América Móvil from $19.00 to $18.90 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.39.

Shares of América Móvil stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $16.56. 2,090,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2608 per share. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

