American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Cut to $23.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $25.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

AEO traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.27. 313,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,618,288. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.41. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $53,936.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6,980.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

