American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Receives $141.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

AWK stock opened at $141.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $149.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.72.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWK. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 357,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in American Water Works by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 34.5% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

