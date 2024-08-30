Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,850 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 52.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 793.8% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 59.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth about $224,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS FMAR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,985 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.94 million, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.49.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

