Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 951.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,532,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,915,000 after buying an additional 5,006,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,048,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,092,891,000 after buying an additional 438,356 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,345,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 859,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,461,000 after purchasing an additional 388,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,912,000 after purchasing an additional 365,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,732 shares of company stock worth $445,133 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.74. 140,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.28. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.81 and a 52 week high of $314.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.14.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

