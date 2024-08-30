Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 54.0% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot stock traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $496.14. The company had a trading volume of 90,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $511.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $579.45. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $672,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,507,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $672,828.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,507,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,332,333.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,896 shares of company stock worth $21,243,275. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target (down from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.79.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

