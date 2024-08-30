Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,148 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Newmont by 1,310.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Newmont by 2,373.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,972,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,622,020. The firm has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.12. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEM. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEM

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.