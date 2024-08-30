Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 417 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,868 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,919 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 34,240 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 202,145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,942,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.91.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $3.77 on Friday, hitting $253.24. 3,182,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,591,550. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.54. The company has a market cap of $245.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director G Mason Morfit bought 428,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at $912,699,429.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,964 shares of company stock worth $27,956,647. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.