Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 816 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $749,561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in PayPal by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,882,000 after buying an additional 958,130 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 15.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,103,000 after purchasing an additional 904,804 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4,024.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 783,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,099,000 after acquiring an additional 764,258 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 1,309.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,168,000 after buying an additional 743,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.91. 4,067,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,270,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average is $62.92. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $73.93. The company has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

