Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS:HYD traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $52.34. The stock had a trading volume of 417,595 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.87.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1882 per share. This is a boost from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

