Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,634 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,592,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after acquiring an additional 42,501 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,552,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,391,000 after buying an additional 157,982 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,334,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,753,000 after buying an additional 232,363 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26,692.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,835,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,806,000 after buying an additional 2,824,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,134,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,968,000 after buying an additional 100,431 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,483. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.35.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

