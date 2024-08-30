Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $333.07. 59,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,239. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $236.38 and a 52 week high of $350.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.78.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.