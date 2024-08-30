Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fairman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,155.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $162.90. 36,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,951. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.61. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $164.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

