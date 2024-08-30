Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $404,000 Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,673 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,413,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,752. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.07.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.