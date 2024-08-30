Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $491,000 Position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,065,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.03. 7,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,671. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

