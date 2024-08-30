Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $466,000 in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.35. The stock had a trading volume of 22,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,118. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.72. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $59.04 and a 52 week high of $70.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

