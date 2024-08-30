Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,884 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 91,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 802.7% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 24,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.66. 358,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,719. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $52.39.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

