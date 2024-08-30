Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 47 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 168.6% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at $48,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.67.

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $492.50. 123,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,662. The company has a market cap of $90.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $431.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.62. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $285.02 and a 52-week high of $496.14.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.13% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

