Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,940 shares of company stock worth $2,214,019 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Baird R W upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

ROP stock traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $550.18. 73,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,860. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $549.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $544.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $474.46 and a 12-month high of $579.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

