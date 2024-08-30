Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,030 Shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.71% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EDOW. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,044,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 274.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 198,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 145,115 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,353,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 145,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,230 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EDOW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.03. 18,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,969. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.77. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.71.

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.