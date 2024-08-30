Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 15,533 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,533 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 50,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SLYG traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.89. 21,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,639. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.