Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,574 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.61. 2,303,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,444. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.30.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.4879 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

