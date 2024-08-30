Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 279 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,386,000 after buying an additional 4,116,234 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,724,000 after purchasing an additional 153,460 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,121,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,889,000 after purchasing an additional 391,042 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,324 shares during the period. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,920,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,738,000 after purchasing an additional 54,895 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.84. 4,223,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,605,216. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.06. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $83.28.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.