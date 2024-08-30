Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,002 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,886,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,819 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,500,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,727,000 after purchasing an additional 160,020 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,195,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,030,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,483,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,936,000 after buying an additional 558,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,941,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,205,000 after buying an additional 108,507 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $48.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,976. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.11. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $48.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.444 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

