Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 973 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,683 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 29,846 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 88,638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in CVS Health by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 51,930 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its position in CVS Health by 25.8% in the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 139,176 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after buying an additional 28,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kintegral Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 114.4% during the second quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 70,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 37,670 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CVS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,795,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,149,400. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.71. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Bank of America cut their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.24.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

