Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 322.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 86,596 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 65,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 321,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.0% in the second quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 39,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain bought 20,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at $9,270,188.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200 in the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.98. 3,385,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,416,343. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $16.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

