Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 60,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 16,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,356.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 12,347 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $23,547,000. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

NVO traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,796. The company has a market cap of $620.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $86.96 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.88 and a 200-day moving average of $131.89.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

