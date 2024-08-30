Analysts Set Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Target Price at C$17.57

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LUN shares. Scotiabank upgraded Lundin Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Lundin Mining Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LUN opened at C$13.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$8.18 and a 12-month high of C$17.97.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.03). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.51 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.9410132 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

