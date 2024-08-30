Ankr Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last Week (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Ankr has a market cap of $238.30 million and $11.32 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ankr has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02429628 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 324 active market(s) with $9,011,514.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

