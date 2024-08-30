Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) & BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Head-To-Head Survey

BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Free Report) and Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BELIMO and Apogee Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BELIMO N/A N/A N/A $102.48 5.85 Apogee Enterprises $1.39 billion 1.06 $99.61 million $4.87 13.71

Apogee Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than BELIMO. BELIMO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apogee Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BELIMO N/A N/A N/A Apogee Enterprises 7.72% 24.74% 12.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares BELIMO and Apogee Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

35.4% of BELIMO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Apogee Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Apogee Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

BELIMO pays an annual dividend of $65.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Apogee Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. BELIMO pays out 63.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apogee Enterprises pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Apogee Enterprises has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BELIMO and Apogee Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BELIMO 0 0 0 0 N/A Apogee Enterprises 0 1 0 0 2.00

Apogee Enterprises has a consensus target price of $65.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.84%. Given Apogee Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apogee Enterprises is more favorable than BELIMO.

Summary

Apogee Enterprises beats BELIMO on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BELIMO

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, distributes, and sells damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It offers HVAC damper actuators, including non fail-safe and fail safe actuators; fast running and linear actuators; fire damper and smoke control actuators; variable air volume; valve actuators; actuators for harsh environmental conditions; and damper actuator accessories. The company also provides various control valves, such as energy, pressure independent control, zone, characterised control, ball, and butterfly valves; valve actuators, as well as electrical and mechanical valve accessories. In addition, it offers measurement and monitoring sensors and meters, which include duct and outdoor sensors for air; water pipe sensors; room units; gas monitoring devices; and thermal and energy meters, as well as sensors accessories consisting of thermowells, mounting plates, brackets, and clamps, and various adaptor connectors. Further, the company provides systems solutions that includes energy valve, internet of things actuators, air flow and pressure control, ZoneEase variable air volume, and system mechanical accessories, and terminal cover. BELIMO Holding AG was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Hinwil, Switzerland.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, finishes, and installs custom glass and aluminum window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the non-residential construction sectors. The Architectural Glass segment provides a range of high-performance glass products for use in windows, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems. The Architectural Services segment integrates technical services, project management, and field installation services to design, engineer, fabricate, and install building glass and curtainwall systems. The LSO segment manufactures high-performance glazing products for the custom framing, fine art, and engineered optics markets. The company’s products and services are primarily used in commercial buildings, such as office buildings, hotels, and retail centers; institutional buildings comprising education facilities, health care facilities, and government buildings; transportation facilities, such as airports and transit terminals, as well as multi-family residential buildings. It markets its architectural products and services through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and glazing subcontractors and general contractors; and value-added glass and acrylics through retail chains, as well as independent distributors to museums, galleries, and other customers. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

