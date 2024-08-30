Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLDGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.29), Zacks reports. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 61.84% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $43.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Shares of Applied Digital stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.48. 5,277,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,380,595. The company has a market cap of $477.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 4.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APLD shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

