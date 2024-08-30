Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.64.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,881,000 after buying an additional 26,933 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $50,767,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 361,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,411,000 after purchasing an additional 89,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,697,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,843,905,000 after purchasing an additional 325,550 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $70.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $104.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Aptiv will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

