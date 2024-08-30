Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 949,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,051 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $95,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,858,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 104,008 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,611,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $788,086,000 after buying an additional 58,862 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,100,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $716,415,000 after acquiring an additional 300,716 shares during the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,907,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,054,000 after purchasing an additional 99,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ACGL traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,739,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,213. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $72.85 and a twelve month high of $113.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Insider Activity

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $22,723,476.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

