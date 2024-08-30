Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.51. 2,502,485 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 6,536,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

ACHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 2,982,089 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Archer Aviation by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 368,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $3,825,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

