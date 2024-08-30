Ardor Price Hits $0.0645 (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last week, Ardor has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $64.48 million and $5.44 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0645 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00039158 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012901 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007868 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

