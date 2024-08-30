Argent Advisors Inc. Buys 1,101 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Slagle Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 138,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 68,356 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 152,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 13,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

NYSE:WFC traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.47. The company had a trading volume of 20,068,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,823,389. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $203.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

