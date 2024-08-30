Argent Advisors Inc. Buys 262 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Amgen by 547.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,005,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,991,738,000 after buying an additional 5,923,915 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,556,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,088,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,809,720,000 after buying an additional 3,045,657 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Amgen by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,381,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $676,984,000 after buying an additional 1,377,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Amgen by 28,684.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 833,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,924,000 after buying an additional 830,405 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Barclays upgraded Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.89.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $333.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,173,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.38 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.43.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

