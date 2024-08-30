Argent Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Argent Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 54,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 46,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,339,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,492,000 after purchasing an additional 152,604 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,165,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,437,417. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $45.81. The company has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

