Argent Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Argent Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. iShares International Select Dividend ETF comprises about 1.0% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 669,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3,458.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $101,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IDV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.86. The stock had a trading volume of 265,477 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

