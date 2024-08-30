Arjuna Capital Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 213.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,019 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 96.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 5,897.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WLY traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.31. 232,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.86.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.40. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $468.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.74%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.