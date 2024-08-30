Arjuna Capital Has $7.54 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 2.0% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.33.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total transaction of $2,696,402.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,849 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,161.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total value of $2,696,402.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,161.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $341.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,004,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,327. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.69. The stock has a market cap of $214.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.25%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

