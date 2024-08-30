Arjuna Capital Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,000. Ameriprise Financial makes up about 1.2% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 101,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,165,000 after acquiring an additional 29,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,048,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.33.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $6.29 on Friday, hitting $449.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,090. The company has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.63 and a 12 month high of $450.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $427.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

