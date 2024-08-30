Arjuna Capital Sells 15,723 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Arjuna Capital cut its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,723 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,644,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,060,000 after acquiring an additional 39,527 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In related news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,191,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE AOS traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.77. 1,007,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,113. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $64.14 and a 12-month high of $92.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

