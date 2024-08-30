ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) Stock Price Down 0.2%

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.93 and last traded at $15.03. Approximately 37,627 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $248.35 million, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF stock. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

About ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF

The ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively selects global companies engaged in space exploration and innovation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. ARKX was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by ARK.

