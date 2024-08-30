Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 847 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.15. 130,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,636. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.89. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $109.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

