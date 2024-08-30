Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires New Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on DPZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.39.

NYSE DPZ traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $414.75. 39,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.05 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.96.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.43%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

