Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 284 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,365 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 28.2% during the second quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Adobe by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 126,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,997,000 after buying an additional 29,667 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Adobe by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,146 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its stake in Adobe by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Stock Up 0.4 %

ADBE stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $572.17. 165,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,190,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $548.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.56. The stock has a market cap of $253.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.