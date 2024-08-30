Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $453,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IHF. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 445.7% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 153,291 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,924,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 398.6% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 154,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 123,359 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2,269.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 120,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2,686.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 113,805 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IHF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,124. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a one year low of $48.58 and a one year high of $58.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.42.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

