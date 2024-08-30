Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $547,000 Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTE. Scotiabank cut their price target on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TTE traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.82. 171,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,272. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $74.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $162.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.