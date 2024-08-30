Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $854,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 89.1% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.63. 93,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665,686. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

